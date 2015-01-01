Welcome to
The Aspiration Summit Account
Up to 1.00% annual percentage yield.*
No monthly service fees.
Free access to every ATM in the world.**
FDIC insured.
Best Checking Account in America
Earn More
The Summit Account offers up to 100 times the interest rate provided on checking accounts at the big banks.
0.25% APY* on balances up to $2,499.99,
1.00% APY* on the entirety of balances of $2,500 or more.
Peace of Mind
-
$0
No minimum monthly balance
-
$0
No monthly service fees
-
$0
No minimum monthly deposit
No ATM fees, use any ATM in any country.
It’s That Simple.
Never hunt for an ATM again.
Any ATM in the US = No Fee.
Any ATM overseas = No Fee.
See How Much More Cash You Could Have With the Aspiration Summit Account
Do Well & Do Good
Aspiration is the only financial firm that donates a dime of every dollar it makes to charities helping struggling Americans start businesses and build better lives.
Inside Summit
|APY (daily balance $2500 or more)
|1.00%
|APY (daily balance less than $2500)
|0.25%
|Minimum Deposit to Open
|$10
|Minimum balance to maintain
|$0
|Debit Card
|Yes
|FDIC Insured
|Yes
No Hidden Fees
|Monthly Maintenance Fee
|$0
|Incoming wires (domestic)
|$10
|Outgoing wires (domestic)
|$20
|Money orders
|$3
|ATM Fee (inside US)
|$0
|ATM Fee (outside US)
|$0
|Overdraft
|$25
Common Questions
Who can apply for an Aspiration Summit Account?
Any US citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident (over 18) with a Social Security Number, a permanent US address, and at least $10 that they want to watch grow! Like a chia pet, but with money.
How much does it cost to have an Aspiration Summit Account?
There are no monthly service fees associated with a Summit Account! Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Is this account FDIC insured?
The Aspiration Summit Account carries FDIC insurance up to at least $250,000 per depositor.
What ATMs can I use?
Find an ATM. Any ATM. It’s free.
With the Aspiration Summit Account, you’ll have free access to every ATM on the planet. (ATMs on Pluto not included).
You will never be charged a fee for a withdrawal at certain ATMs. For a list of these, please click here: http://www.nyce.net/atm-locator and then click "SUM" under the Filter Results heading.
If you withdraw money from an ATM not on this list, you will be reimbursed for any fees incurred at the end of each month. It’s that simple.
Is there a foreign currency fee at ATMs outside of the US?
If you are travelling abroad and incur fees from a foreign ATM, those fees will be reimbursed. Any type of currency fee, however, will not be reimbursed.
More questions? We have answers! More questions? We have answers!