The Aspiration Summit Account

Named 'Best Checking Account in America' by Money Magazine!
- Up to 1.00% APY
- Free access to every ATM in the world
- FDIC Insured
- No monthly service fees
- An industry leading 10% of our revenue goes to charity
Why should I get a checking account with Aspiration?
Aspiration is committed to equal financial opportunity and giving back to the community. 10% of all revenue goes to charity.
Earn 100 times more interest on your checking account. The national average checking account earns 0.01%.
No monthly service fees. No minimum balance requirement. We want to make your life free of fees.
Unlimited ATM fee reimbursements! No more searching for your bank’s nearest ATM.
How Do I Open A Summit Account?
It’s as easy as 1-2-3
Any US Citizen or permanent resident over the age of 18 with a Social Security Number and checking or savings account can apply.
The minimum to open a Summit Account is $10. If you want a 1.00% interest rate, your account balance must be $2500 or more.
Enter your email to secure your spot on our waiting list. In 1-2 weeks we will send you an email invitation to open your account!