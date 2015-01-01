The Aspiration Summit Account

Named 'Best Checking Account in America' by Money Magazine!

  • Up to 1.00% APY
  • Free access to every ATM in the world
  • FDIC Insured
  • No monthly service fees
  • An industry leading 10% of our revenue goes to charity

Why should I get a checking account with Aspiration?

1.00% Earn More

Earn 100 times more interest on your checking account. The national average checking account earns 0.01%.

Say Goodbye To Fees

No monthly service fees. No minimum balance requirement. We want to make your life free of fees.

Use Any ATM You Want

Unlimited ATM fee reimbursements! No more searching for your bank’s nearest ATM.

How Do I Open A Summit Account?

It’s as easy as 1-2-3

1
Do I Qualify?

Any US Citizen or permanent resident over the age of 18 with a Social Security Number and checking or savings account can apply.

2
How much do I need to start?

The minimum to open a Summit Account is $10. If you want a 1.00% interest rate, your account balance must be $2500 or more.

3
How do I open an account?

Enter your email to secure your spot on our waiting list. In 1-2 weeks we will send you an email invitation to open your account!